Carnegie Clean Energy Advances Wave Power Initiatives in Q3 2025

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd ( (AU:CCE) ) has provided an update.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd reported significant progress in the quarter ending September 2025, highlighted by its selection as the key technology partner in the €4 million COIN project under the Horizon Europe Programme. This partnership aims to enhance the CETO wave energy converter’s capabilities, including AI advancements to increase energy capture and reduce costs. The company also raised $2.116 million through a Share Purchase Plan, reflecting shareholder confidence in the commercial potential of its technologies. Additionally, Carnegie completed major manufacturing milestones for the ACHIEVE Programme’s CETO deployment in Spain and engaged in international investor discussions, indicating growing global interest in its wave energy solutions.

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd is a global technology leader focused on developing wave-powered solutions to accelerate the transition to sustainable, reliable, and cost-competitive clean energy. The company aims to unlock the potential of ocean waves, with a significant market opportunity as the EU targets 40 GW of ocean energy capacity by 2050.

Average Trading Volume: 662,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.58M

