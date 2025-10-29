Carnavale Resources Boosts Kookynie Gold Project Potential with Updated Resource Estimate and Scoping Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Carnavale Resources Limited ( (AU:CAV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Carnavale Resources Limited has announced an updated mineral resource estimate and a revised Scoping Study for its Kookynie Gold Project, showing a 38% increase in total resources and a 46% increase in the indicated category. The study highlights a strong economic case for developing the project as a contract mine and toll treatment operation, with an estimated undiscounted free cash flow of approximately A$237 million and a net present value of A$188 million. The company is raising funds to fast-track the project’s development, having already commenced a Bankable Feasibility Study to bring the project towards production.

More about Carnavale Resources Limited

Carnavale Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. Its primary project is the high-grade Kookynie Gold Project located in Western Australia, which is a significant focus for the company’s operations.

Current Market Cap: A$25.56M

