Cargojet Schedules 2025 Shareholders Meeting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Cargojet ( (TSE:CJT) ) has shared an update.

Cargojet Inc. has announced the annual general meeting of shareholders, set to take place on April 3, 2025, at their offices in Mississauga, Ontario. This meeting serves as a significant event for stakeholders, providing a platform for discussing the company’s strategic directions and performance, which could influence its operations and market positioning.

More about Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada’s leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services, operating a network with a fleet of 41 aircraft. The company offers Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services, transporting over 25 million pounds of cargo weekly across major North American cities.

YTD Price Performance: -0.59%

Average Trading Volume: 3,797

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.22B

See more data about CJT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.