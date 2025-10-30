Cargojet Expands Direct Air Cargo Service to Europe

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Cargojet ( (TSE:CJT) ) is now available.

Cargojet Inc. is expanding its operations by launching a direct air cargo service connecting Canada with Europe, starting November 1, 2025. This new service will enhance Cargojet’s global network by linking Liege Airport, a key European cargo hub, with Canada’s major cargo centers. The initiative aims to strengthen transatlantic trade, offering faster transit times and greater flexibility for shippers, and is part of Cargojet’s long-term expansion strategy to solidify its position in the global logistics market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CJT) stock is a Buy with a C$120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cargojet stock, see the TSE:CJT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CJT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CJT is a Neutral.

Cargojet’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are significant positives, indicating potential for future growth and stability. However, bearish technical indicators and financial management challenges, such as increasing debt and negative free cash flow, temper the overall outlook.

More about Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada’s leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services, offering Dedicated, ACMI, and International Charter services. The company operates a fleet of Boeing aircraft and transports over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly across major North American cities.

Average Trading Volume: 83,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.26B

