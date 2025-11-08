CareTrust REIT Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

CareTrust REIT Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

CareTrust REIT Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

CareTrust REIT ((CTRE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CareTrust REIT’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust growth and strategic expansion, despite some challenges. The company reported significant growth in investments and financial performance, with strategic expansions in the U.K. and the SHOP segment. While there were challenges related to timing mismatches and increased G&A expenses, the positive aspects of growth and strategic positioning were more prominent.

Record Investment Activity

CareTrust REIT achieved a remarkable milestone in Q3 by closing on $495 million of new investments, which brought their year-to-date total investments to over $1.6 billion. This surpasses last year’s total of $1.5 billion, highlighting the company’s aggressive investment strategy and commitment to growth.

Strong Financial Growth

The company reported a significant increase in financial metrics, with normalized FFO per share rising by 18% year-over-year to $0.45. Additionally, normalized FFO increased by 55.5% to $94.7 million, and normalized FAD saw a 50.6% increase to $93.1 million, showcasing strong financial performance.

Expansion in U.K. and SHOP Growth

CareTrust REIT is making strategic moves in the U.K., with the acquisition and integration of a London-based team. The U.K. now accounts for one-third of the $600 million total pipeline. The company also plans to close its first SHOP deal by the end of the year, marking a significant expansion in their portfolio.

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company’s balance sheet remains robust, with no near-term debt maturities until 2028 and a low leverage ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA at 0.43x. CareTrust also has full capacity on a $1.2 billion revolver, ensuring strong liquidity.

Timing Mismatch in Equity Issuance

A short-term headwind was noted due to a timing gap between funding from a $736 million equity issuance and investment closings. This mismatch created temporary challenges but is expected to be resolved as investments close.

Increased G&A Expenses

The company anticipates elevated G&A expenses due to investments in their team and platform for growth, including the expansion of the SHOP segment. This is seen as a necessary step to support future growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, CareTrust REIT adjusted its 2025 guidance to a range of $1.76 to $1.77 for normalized FFO and FAD per share. The company plans to close its first SHOP deal by year-end, adding a third growth engine to its portfolio. Despite a temporary timing gap between equity funding and deal closings, the company is optimistic about its strategic direction and growth potential.

In conclusion, CareTrust REIT’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong growth and strategic expansions, particularly in the U.K. and SHOP segments. While there are challenges such as timing mismatches and increased G&A expenses, the company’s robust financial performance and strategic positioning suggest a promising outlook for the future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement