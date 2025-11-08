CareTrust REIT Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

CareTrust REIT ((CTRE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

CareTrust REIT’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust growth and strategic expansion, despite some challenges. The company reported significant growth in investments and financial performance, with strategic expansions in the U.K. and the SHOP segment. While there were challenges related to timing mismatches and increased G&A expenses, the positive aspects of growth and strategic positioning were more prominent.

Record Investment Activity

CareTrust REIT achieved a remarkable milestone in Q3 by closing on $495 million of new investments, which brought their year-to-date total investments to over $1.6 billion. This surpasses last year’s total of $1.5 billion, highlighting the company’s aggressive investment strategy and commitment to growth.

Strong Financial Growth

The company reported a significant increase in financial metrics, with normalized FFO per share rising by 18% year-over-year to $0.45. Additionally, normalized FFO increased by 55.5% to $94.7 million, and normalized FAD saw a 50.6% increase to $93.1 million, showcasing strong financial performance.

Expansion in U.K. and SHOP Growth

CareTrust REIT is making strategic moves in the U.K., with the acquisition and integration of a London-based team. The U.K. now accounts for one-third of the $600 million total pipeline. The company also plans to close its first SHOP deal by the end of the year, marking a significant expansion in their portfolio.

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company’s balance sheet remains robust, with no near-term debt maturities until 2028 and a low leverage ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA at 0.43x. CareTrust also has full capacity on a $1.2 billion revolver, ensuring strong liquidity.

Timing Mismatch in Equity Issuance

A short-term headwind was noted due to a timing gap between funding from a $736 million equity issuance and investment closings. This mismatch created temporary challenges but is expected to be resolved as investments close.

Increased G&A Expenses

The company anticipates elevated G&A expenses due to investments in their team and platform for growth, including the expansion of the SHOP segment. This is seen as a necessary step to support future growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, CareTrust REIT adjusted its 2025 guidance to a range of $1.76 to $1.77 for normalized FFO and FAD per share. The company plans to close its first SHOP deal by year-end, adding a third growth engine to its portfolio. Despite a temporary timing gap between equity funding and deal closings, the company is optimistic about its strategic direction and growth potential.

In conclusion, CareTrust REIT’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong growth and strategic expansions, particularly in the U.K. and SHOP segments. While there are challenges such as timing mismatches and increased G&A expenses, the company’s robust financial performance and strategic positioning suggest a promising outlook for the future.

