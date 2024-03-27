CareRx Corporation Launches Share Buyback Plan

Carerx Corporation (TSE:CRRX) has released an update.

CareRx Corporation has set up an automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) to facilitate the acquisition of up to 1,000,000 shares during a year-long period, despite regulatory restrictions and blackout periods. The ASPP will operate under a broker’s discretion within specific parameters, allowing the company to continue share purchases under its normal course issuer bid. CareRx, a leading pharmacy service provider for seniors in Canada, aims to ensure consistent share buybacks while adhering to market rules and securities laws.

