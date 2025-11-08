CARE Ratings Expands Employee Stock Options and Increases Share Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CARE Ratings Ltd ( (IN:CARERATING) ) has shared an announcement.

CARE Ratings Limited has announced the allotment of 6,283 equity shares to its employees following the exercise of options under the CARE Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020. Additionally, the company has granted 27,000 new stock options to eligible employees, which will potentially enhance employee engagement and retention. This move increases the company’s paid-up share capital, reflecting its commitment to employee incentives and aligning with its strategic growth objectives.

More about CARE Ratings Ltd

CARE Ratings Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing credit ratings, research, and risk advisory services. The company focuses on offering comprehensive credit rating services across various sectors, helping stakeholders make informed financial decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 48.1B INR

See more insights into CARERATING stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue