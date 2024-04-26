Carclo plc Exceeds FY 2024 Financial Expectations

Carclo plc (GB:CAR) has released an update.

Carclo plc has reported a successful financial year for FY 2024 with trading performance surpassing the Board’s expectations, strengthened by strategic restructuring and a focus on margin improvement. The company’s cash generation has exceeded prior forecasts, with a closing cash position of £6.0 million, and has successfully achieved covenant compliance. Carclo’s commitment to operational excellence, strategic investment in aerospace and technical plastics, and dedication to sustainability are expected to drive continued growth and shareholder value.

