CAQ Holdings Releases 2024 Corporate Governance Statement

CAQ Holdings Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which has been approved by director Michael Siu. The statement, available on the company’s website, outlines the extent to which CAQ Holdings has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its governance practices, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring compliance with ASX listing rules.

