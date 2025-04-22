Capricorn Metals CEO Faces Legal Charges, Executive Leadership Ensured

Capricorn Metals Ltd ( (AU:CMM) ) has provided an announcement.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced that its CEO, Paul Criddle, has been charged with aggravated assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty. In light of this, Criddle has been granted leave, and the company’s executive functions are being managed by Executive Chairman Mark Clark, ensuring continuity in leadership.

More about Capricorn Metals Ltd

Capricorn Metals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of gold, with a market focus on expanding its mining operations and strengthening its executive team.

