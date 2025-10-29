Caprice Resources Appoints New Director with Strategic Incentives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caprice Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CRS) ) has shared an announcement.

Caprice Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Luke Cox as a director, effective October 24, 2025. The announcement details Cox’s interests in various securities, including options and performance rights tied to the company’s share price and project milestones. This strategic appointment and the associated performance incentives are likely to align the director’s interests with the company’s growth objectives, potentially impacting its operational focus and stakeholder confidence.

More about Caprice Resources Ltd.

Caprice Resources Limited is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a focus on gold and other valuable minerals. The company is actively engaged in projects that aim to identify and develop mineral deposits, positioning itself within the mining industry.

