Capri Holdings CFO Thomas Edwards Announces Resignation

On March 27, 2025, Thomas J. Edwards, Jr., the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of Capri Holdings, announced his resignation effective June 20, 2025, to pursue another opportunity. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. Rajal Mehta, who has been with the company for 16 years and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Michael Kors brand, will serve as Interim CFO. This transition is expected to maintain continuity and stability within Capri Holdings’ financial operations, as the company continues to focus on its growth strategies.

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic brands Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company is committed to glamorous style and craftsmanship, offering a wide range of fashion luxury products. Capri Holdings is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

