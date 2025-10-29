Capral Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Capral Limited ( (AU:CAA) ) has provided an update.

Capral Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 5,499 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 649,675. This buy-back initiative is part of Capral’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CAA) stock is a Buy with a A$12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capral Limited stock, see the AU:CAA Stock Forecast page.

More about Capral Limited

Capral Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing aluminum products. The company is known for its extensive range of aluminum extrusions and systems, catering primarily to the building and construction sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 18,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$185.5M

