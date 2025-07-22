Capral Applauds Positive Findings in Aluminium Trade Inquiry

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Capral Limited ( (AU:CAA) ) has provided an update.

Capral Limited has welcomed the preliminary findings from the Anti-Dumping Commission’s inquiry into aluminium extrusions from China, which supports fair trade practices for Australian manufacturers. The inquiry highlights Australia’s dedication to ensuring fair competition and protecting local industries from unfair pricing, with Capral actively participating in the process to advocate for effective trade remedies.

Capral Limited operates in the aluminium industry, focusing on the production and supply of high-quality aluminium products. The company is committed to supporting Australian manufacturing, emphasizing innovation, job creation, and sustainable practices.

