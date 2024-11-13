Capital World Ltd. Faces Legal Challenges

Capital World Ltd. (SG:1D5) has released an update.

Capital World Ltd. faces ongoing legal challenges as its subsidiary, CCP, disputes a demand from LB Advisory Sdn Bhd for RM810,000, arguing the contract was void. Additionally, CCP is involved in a legal battle with Anna Ling and other purchasers over claims amounting to RM30.6 million, with the next court date set for December 2024. These legal issues highlight potential financial uncertainties for the company.

