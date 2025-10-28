Capital Power Declares Dividends for Common and Preference Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Capital Power ( (TSE:CPX) ) has provided an update.

Capital Power Corporation announced dividends for its common and preference shares, with the common share dividend set at $0.6910 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The preference shares also have declared dividends with varying amounts per series, all payable by December 31, 2025. These dividends are 100% eligible under the Income Tax Act, potentially offering Canadian residents enhanced tax credits. This announcement reflects Capital Power’s commitment to providing shareholder value and maintaining its financial health, impacting stakeholders positively by offering tax-efficient returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CPX) stock is a Buy with a C$67.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capital Power stock, see the TSE:CPX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CPX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CPX is a Outperform.

Capital Power’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight growth and strategic initiatives. However, financial performance concerns, particularly around revenue decline and high leverage, moderate the score. The valuation is reasonable, supported by a solid dividend yield, making the stock attractive for income-focused investors.

More about Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation across 32 facilities in North America. The company focuses on delivering reliable and affordable power, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 697,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.06B

