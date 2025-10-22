Capital One Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Recovery

Capital One Financial Corp. ( (COF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Capital One Financial Corp. presented to its investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, offering a wide range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients, with a significant presence in several U.S. states and inclusion in the S&P 100 index.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Capital One announced a net income of $3.2 billion, or $4.83 per share, marking a significant recovery from a net loss in the previous quarter. The company also reported an adjusted net income of $5.95 per share, highlighting strong performance in earnings and capital generation.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 include a 23% increase in total net revenue to $15.4 billion and a 29% rise in pre-provision earnings to $7.1 billion. The provision for credit losses decreased significantly, contributing to improved net income. Additionally, the company saw growth in its loan portfolio, with period-end loans increasing by $3.9 billion, and an increase in its net interest margin to 8.36%.

The balance sheet highlights include a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.4% and a slight increase in total deposits to $468.8 billion. The company’s integration with Discover is progressing well, positioning it to leverage future opportunities.

Looking ahead, Capital One’s management remains optimistic about continuing to capitalize on growth opportunities, supported by its strong financial performance and strategic initiatives.

