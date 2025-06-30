Capital One Eliminates Series P Preferred Stock

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Capital One Financial ( (COF) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 30, 2025, Capital One Financial Corporation eliminated its 6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series P, by filing a Certificate of Elimination with the Delaware Secretary of State. This move, which involved redeeming all outstanding shares of the Series P Preferred Stock, impacts the company’s capital structure by reverting these shares to authorized but undesignated status.

The most recent analyst rating on (COF) stock is a Buy with a $200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Capital One Financial stock, see the COF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on COF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COF is a Outperform.

Capital One Financial’s stock score of 76 reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, tempered by fair valuation metrics. The successful acquisition of Discover and strategic leadership moves bolster the outlook, despite some profitability and revenue challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on COF stock, click here.

More about Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering a range of banking and credit products, including credit cards, loans, and savings accounts. The company is known for its focus on digital banking and innovative financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,266,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $135.1B

Find detailed analytics on COF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue