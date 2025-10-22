Capital City Bank Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Capital City Bank ( (CCBG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Capital City Bank presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Florida, offering a comprehensive range of banking services across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank. The company reported its third-quarter 2025 earnings, showcasing a steady increase in net income and a rise in diluted earnings per share compared to previous quarters and the same period last year. Key financial metrics indicate a robust performance with net income attributable to common shareholders reaching $16.0 million, an increase from $15.0 million in the previous quarter and $13.1 million in the same quarter last year. The net interest margin improved to 4.34%, driven by a decline in the cost of funds and increased investment securities income. Noninterest income saw a notable rise due to gains from the sale of an insurance subsidiary and higher mortgage banking revenues. Despite a decrease in loan and deposit balances, the company maintained strong capital ratios, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.59%. Looking ahead, Capital City Bank Group remains optimistic about its financial health, with management expressing confidence in maintaining momentum into 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue