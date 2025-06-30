CapAllianz Engages in Preliminary Talks for New Business Opportunities

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

CapAllianz Holdings Limited ( (SG:594) ) has shared an update.

CapAllianz Holdings Limited has announced that it is in preliminary confidential discussions with a party to explore potential new business opportunities. These discussions are ongoing, with no binding agreements yet, and the company advises shareholders and investors to exercise caution when trading its shares.

More about CapAllianz Holdings Limited

CapAllianz Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, focusing on exploring new investment and business opportunities through its subsidiaries.

Current Market Cap: S$27.61M

