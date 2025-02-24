CanSino Biologics Secures Clinical Trial Approval for Combined Vaccine in China

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest update is out from CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H ( (HK:6185) ).

CanSino Biologics Inc. has received clinical trial approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its new DTcP-Hib-MCV4 Combined Vaccine. This move positions the company to leverage its existing vaccine components and data to meet market needs and establish a competitive advantage in the combined vaccine segment. The approval marks a significant step for the company, as it works to further develop its vaccine portfolio, including the already commercialized Menhycia® and ongoing trials for other vaccine components.

More about CanSino Biologics, Inc. Class H

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the development and commercialization of vaccines. Its primary products include vaccines for diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and meningococcal infections, focusing on creating combined vaccines to meet market demand.

YTD Price Performance: 11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,124

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$10.93B

For an in-depth examination of 6185 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.