CanSino Biologics Reports 137% Revenue Increase Amid Reduced Losses in 2024

CanSino Biologics Inc. has reported a significant increase in its total revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, with a 137.01% rise compared to the previous year, reaching approximately RMB846.34 million. Despite this revenue growth, the company still faced a net loss of approximately RMB378.88 million, although this represents a substantial reduction of 74.45% from the previous year. The company’s total assets decreased by 14.60%, and equity attributable to shareholders fell by 6.91%. These financial results highlight a challenging yet improving financial position for CanSino Biologics, with implications for its stakeholders as it navigates the competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.

CanSino Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company based in China, primarily focusing on the development, production, and commercialization of innovative vaccines for infectious diseases. The company operates in the biopharmaceutical industry and has been involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

