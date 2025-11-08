Canopy Growth Shows Financial Improvement in Q2 FY2026

Canopy Growth ( (CGC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Canopy Growth presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading cannabis company operating in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets, with a focus on innovation and quality products across Canada, Europe, and Australia.

In its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, Canopy Growth reported a significant improvement in financial performance, highlighted by increased revenues in the Canadian market and a stronger balance sheet. The company has also resolved previous concerns regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 6% increase in consolidated net revenue to $67 million, driven by a 12% rise in cannabis net revenue. Canadian adult-use cannabis revenue surged by 30%, while Canadian medical cannabis revenue grew by 17%. However, international cannabis revenue faced a 39% decline due to supply chain issues in Europe. The company also reported a decrease in operating loss by 63% and a reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss to $3 million, reflecting improved cost management.

Canopy Growth is optimistic about its future, with plans to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its supply chain in Europe. The company expects continued growth in the Canadian market and aims to improve its cost structure to support long-term success.

Looking ahead, Canopy Growth’s management remains confident in sustaining its progress, focusing on disciplined financial management and strategic initiatives to drive growth in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue