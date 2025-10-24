Canon Electronics Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Canon Electronics Inc. ( (JP:7739) ) just unveiled an update.

Canon Electronics Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 13.8%, 10.7%, and 13.1% respectively. The company’s total assets and net assets saw slight increases, indicating stability in its financial position. Despite the challenges, Canon Electronics maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 85.2%, reflecting its robust financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7739) stock is a Buy with a Yen2829.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canon Electronics Inc. stock, see the JP:7739 Stock Forecast page.

More about Canon Electronics Inc.

Canon Electronics Inc. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of electronic devices and components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative products and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 87,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen113B

For an in-depth examination of 7739 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue