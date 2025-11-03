Cannindah Resources Expands Porphyry Mineralization at Mt Cannindah Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cannindah Resources Limited ( (AU:CAE) ) just unveiled an update.

Cannindah Resources Limited has identified a 400-meter strike extension of porphyry-style mineralization at the Southern Target within the Mt Cannindah Project. This discovery expands the Southern Porphyry Target Zone to 1500 meters by 700 meters, with the zone remaining open to the west, east, and south. The company has completed seven drill holes at the Cannindah Breccia and plans to commence scout drilling at the Southern Target Zone soon. This development is seen as a significant growth opportunity for Cannindah, potentially enhancing its position in the mining industry and providing value to its stakeholders.

More about Cannindah Resources Limited

Cannindah Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Their primary products include copper, gold, and molybdenum, with significant exploration activities centered around the Mt Cannindah Project in Queensland, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,256,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.76M

