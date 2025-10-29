Canadians Call for Modernized Cannabis Policies to Boost Economy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OrganiGram Holdings ( (TSE:OGI) ) just unveiled an update.

Organigram Global Inc. has released polling data indicating that a majority of Canadians believe the federal government should modernize its cannabis policy, viewing the legal cannabis industry as a significant economic opportunity. The poll suggests that Canadians want the government to support job creation and innovation in the cannabis sector, reduce excise taxes for legal producers, and combat the illicit market. The findings highlight a shift in public perception, with cannabis now seen as a mainstream and integral part of Canada’s economic landscape, contributing significantly to GDP and employment.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OGI) stock is a Hold with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OrganiGram Holdings stock, see the TSE:OGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OGI is a Neutral.

OrganiGram Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and market position, offset by valuation concerns and cash flow challenges. The company’s strategic initiatives and international expansion are promising, but operational hurdles need to be addressed for sustained growth.

More about OrganiGram Holdings

Organigram Global Inc. is a major player in the cannabis industry, listed on NASDAQ and TSX. The company is a licensed cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis products in Canada, with a focus on high-quality cannabis for adult consumers. Organigram has expanded its footprint through acquisitions, including Collective Project Limited, to participate in the cannabinoid beverage markets in the U.S. and Canada. The company operates multiple facilities across Canada, specializing in various aspects of cannabis production and processing.

Average Trading Volume: 178,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$304.9M

