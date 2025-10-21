Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Energy Secures $825 Million for Arizona Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Canadian Solar ( (CSIQ) ) has shared an update.

On October 21, 2025, Canadian Solar’s subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, announced the closure of $825 million in project financing for its Desert Bloom Storage and Papago Solar facilities in Maricopa County, Arizona. These projects, part of a partnership with Arizona Public Service, include a 600 MWh energy storage facility and a 150 MWac solar power plant, expected to be operational by the first half of 2026. This financing underscores Recurrent Energy’s commitment to enhancing Arizona’s grid reliability and supporting the state’s economic growth through renewable energy infrastructure.

The most recent analyst rating on (CSIQ) stock is a Sell with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canadian Solar stock, see the CSIQ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CSIQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CSIQ is a Neutral.

Canadian Solar’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining profitability and high leverage. Despite strong revenue growth, these issues have not translated into improved margins or cash flow. The technical analysis shows positive momentum, but valuation remains a concern with a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call provided mixed insights, with strong module shipments but ongoing operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on CSIQ stock, click here.

More about Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc. is one of the world’s leading solar technology and renewable energy companies, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario. The company specializes in manufacturing solar photovoltaic modules, providing solar energy and battery energy storage solutions, and developing, owning, and operating utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. With a global presence, Canadian Solar has delivered nearly 165 GW of solar modules and 13 GWh of battery energy storage solutions worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,781,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $992.5M

For detailed information about CSIQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue