Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( (TSE:CP) ) has shared an announcement.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.228 per share, payable on January 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025. This declaration underscores CPKC’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and reflects its strong financial position, further solidifying its status as a key player in the North American rail industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CP) stock is a Buy with a C$118.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock, see the TSE:CP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CP is a Outperform.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights are the primary drivers of its overall score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, while valuation metrics indicate moderate pricing. Challenges such as system integration and trade policy uncertainties slightly dampen the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CP stock, click here.

More about Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC), headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is the first and only single-line transnational railway connecting Canada, the United States, and México. With approximately 20,000 route miles and 20,000 employees, CPKC offers comprehensive freight transportation services, logistics solutions, and supply chain expertise, providing unparalleled rail service and network reach across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 1,603,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$95.2B

For a thorough assessment of CP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue