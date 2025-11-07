Canadian Natural Resources Reports Record Q3 Production

Canadian Natural Resources ( (CNQ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Canadian Natural Resources presented to its investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company with operations in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea, and Offshore Africa.

In its third-quarter report for 2025, Canadian Natural Resources announced record production volumes, achieving approximately 1,620 MBOE/d, which includes record outputs for both liquids and natural gas. The company also highlighted its strategic acquisition of the Albian oil sands mines from Shell Canada, enhancing its production capabilities and cash flow potential.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include adjusted net earnings of $1.8 billion and adjusted funds flow of $3.9 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The strategic acquisition of the Albian oil sands mines is expected to add 31,000 bbl/d of bitumen production, further strengthening the company’s asset base.

Canadian Natural Resources maintained a strong balance sheet with $4.3 billion in liquidity and a net debt level similar to the previous quarter. The company has also increased its annual production guidance for 2025, reflecting its robust operational performance and strategic acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Canadian Natural Resources remains focused on delivering long-term value through disciplined capital management and strategic growth initiatives, as reflected in its updated production guidance and ongoing operational improvements.

