Canadian General Investments Reports Modest Returns Amidst Market Challenges

Canadian General Inv ( (TSE:CGI) ) has shared an announcement.

Canadian General Investments reported an unaudited net asset value per share of $73.48 as of July 31, 2025, with year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns of 6.9% and 14.0%, respectively. These returns lag behind the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s performance for the same periods. The company’s leveraging strategy, involving bank borrowing, aims to enhance shareholder returns, with leverage at 13.0% of net assets. CGI’s share price closed at $40.60, showing modest returns of 1.7% year-to-date and 3.0% over 12 months. The investment portfolio is heavily weighted towards Information Technology, Industrials, and Financials, with top investments including Celestica Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and WSP Global Inc.

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equities across various sectors, with significant allocations in Information Technology, Industrials, and Financials. CGI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

