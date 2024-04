CanadaBis Capital, Inc. (TSE:CANB) has released an update.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. reports its tenth consecutive quarter of positive net income and adjusted EBITDA, with a notable 2000% growth in the Cultivation & Wholesale segment, despite a 26% decrease in gross revenue from the previous year. The company has responded to increased market competition by investing in innovation and expanding its product offerings.

