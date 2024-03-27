Canacol Energy Strikes New Gas Find in Colombia

Canacol Energy Ltd. (TSE:CNE) has released an update.

Canacol Energy Ltd. has announced a promising new gas discovery at the Pomelo 1 well in Colombia, revealing a significant 96 feet of net gas pay. The successful testing and production of the well, which is now connected to the Jobo gas treatment plant, has shown impressive initial production rates. Following this discovery, the company is preparing to drill the nearby Chontaduro 1 exploration well, aiming to further explore the potential of the region’s sandstone reservoirs.

