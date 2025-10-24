Canaan Inc. Launches $270 Million ATM Program for North American Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Canaan ( (CAN) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, Canaan Inc. announced the launch of a new at-the-market equity offering program, allowing the company to sell up to $270 million worth of American depositary shares. The proceeds from this program are intended to fund the development of data center sites in North America, expand Bitcoin mining machine production, and support general corporate purposes. This strategic move is expected to enhance Canaan’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the digital mining industry.

Spark’s Take on CAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAN is a Neutral.

Canaan’s overall stock score is driven by significant financial challenges, including consistent losses and negative cash flows. However, the recent earnings call provided a positive outlook with record revenue and growth in key areas, which partially offsets the financial weaknesses. Technical indicators also show a bullish trend, but the negative valuation metrics limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Canaan

Canaan Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and production of Bitcoin mining machines and related services. The company is known for its innovative solutions in digital mining and aims to expand its market presence in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 50,053,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $799.7M

