Can-Fite BioPharma Achieves Enrollment Milestone in Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Can-Fite BioPharma ( (CANF) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. announced that its Phase 2a trial of Namodenoson for pancreatic cancer has achieved over 50% enrollment. The trial is focused on evaluating the safety, clinical activity, and pharmacokinetics of Namodenoson in patients with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The drug has shown a favorable safety profile and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. This milestone reflects significant interest in Namodenoson as a potential treatment for pancreatic cancer, highlighting Can-Fite’s commitment to advancing therapeutic options for this aggressive disease.

Spark’s Take on CANF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CANF is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and bearish technical indicators. The company’s persistent financial losses and reliance on external financing are major concerns, compounded by negative technical signals. The absence of profitability metrics further underscores the risks associated with this stock.

More about Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead drug candidates include Piclidenoson, which is in a Phase 3 trial for psoriasis, and Namodenoson, which is being evaluated for hepatocellular carcinoma, MASH, and pancreatic cancer. The company has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for Namodenoson in various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 169,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.06M

