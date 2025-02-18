Can Fite Bio Nears Completion of Subsidiary Share Acquisition

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Can Fite Bio ( (IL:CANF) ) has issued an update.

Can Fite Bio has reached an agreement on significant terms for the acquisition of its subsidiary’s shares by a private investor, with the finalization expected soon. The acquisition marks a strategic development for the company, as it previously announced the purchase and has now completed the acquisition successfully, indicating potential positive impacts on its market positioning.

Can Fite Bio

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 14,280,885

Current Market Cap: ILS57.34M

