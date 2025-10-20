Can Fin Homes Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Can Fin Homes Ltd. ( (IN:CANFINHOME) ).

Can Fin Homes Ltd. has released its un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income of ₹1,04,945.34 lakhs for the quarter, with a net profit after tax of ₹25,142.82 lakhs. The results indicate a positive financial performance compared to the previous year, showcasing growth in both income and profit. The announcement includes a QR code and weblink for stakeholders to access the complete financial results, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a financial services company sponsored by Canara Bank, primarily engaged in providing home loans and deposit services. The company operates in the housing finance sector, focusing on translating dreams into reality for its customers.

