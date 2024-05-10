Camsing Healthcare Gains SGX Nod for Trading Resumption

Camsing Healthcare Limited (SG:BAC) has released an update.

Camsing Healthcare Limited has announced that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has granted in-principle approval for the company’s trading resumption proposal, which includes conditions such as placements and bond issuances. Shareholders are reminded to be cautious and seek professional advice before taking any action with their investments amid the current trading suspension. The approval in-principle does not reflect on the inherent value of the proposal or the company’s securities.

