Camping World Elects IT Veteran Kathleen Lane to Board

Camping World Holdings (CWH) just unveiled an announcement.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. has enhanced its Board of Directors by electing Kathleen S. Lane, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in information technology and retail, as a Class II director and an upcoming member of the Audit Committee. With a career spanning significant roles such as CIO at TJX Companies and National Grid and leadership positions at Proctor & Gamble, Gillette, and Pepsi Cola International, Lane brings a wealth of expertise to the boardroom. Her previous board tenures at Hanover Insurance Group, Bob Evans Farms, Armstrong Flooring, and EarthLink Holdings underscore her valuable insight into corporate governance and strategy. Lane’s appointment is set to bolster the company’s strategic direction with her proven track record in innovation and technology within consumer-driven industries.

