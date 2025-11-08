Camden Property Trust Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Camden Property Trust ( (CPT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Camden Property Trust presented to its investors.

Camden Property Trust is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, development, and construction of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. As of the latest report, Camden operates 174 properties with plans to expand its portfolio with ongoing developments.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Camden Property Trust announced a net income attributable to common shareholders of $108.9 million, a significant improvement from a loss in the same quarter last year. The company also reported funds from operations (FFO) of $184.2 million, slightly up from the previous year, and maintained a stable occupancy rate of 95.5% across its properties.

Key financial metrics highlighted include an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00, a notable increase from the previous year’s negative EPS, and a slight increase in property revenues to $395.7 million. Camden’s development activities saw the completion of construction at Camden Village District in Raleigh, NC, and continued leasing at Camden Long Meadow Farms in Richmond, TX. Additionally, Camden disposed of several properties, realizing a gain of $85.6 million.

Camden’s management has raised its 2025 Core FFO guidance midpoint from $6.81 to $6.85 per share, reflecting confidence in future acquisition and disposition activities and lower borrowing costs. The company maintains its full-year outlook for same property net operating income, with adjustments in revenue and expense growth projections.

Looking forward, Camden Property Trust remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by strategic property acquisitions, development projects, and a robust financial position. The company plans to continue updating its earnings guidance quarterly, reflecting its adaptive strategy in response to market conditions.

