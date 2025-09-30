Camden National Announces Quarterly Dividend Payout

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Camden National ( (CAC) ) has shared an update.

On September 30, 2025, Camden National Corporation announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2025. This dividend reflects an annualized yield of 4.34% based on the company’s stock price as of September 29, 2025, indicating a stable financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAC) stock is a Buy with a $44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Camden National stock, see the CAC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAC is a Outperform.

Camden National’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call results and reasonable valuation metrics. While financial performance is stable, challenges in profitability and cash flow need addressing. Technical indicators suggest neutral market sentiment, but the company’s strategic advancements and dividend yield provide a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on CAC stock, click here.

More about Camden National

Camden National Corporation is Northern New England’s largest publicly traded bank holding company with approximately $6.9 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, it operates 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, providing full-service community banking, digital banking, and wealth management services.

Average Trading Volume: 71,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $655.2M

Learn more about CAC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue