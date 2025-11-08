Calumet Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Turnaround

Calumet Specialty Products ( (CLMT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Calumet Specialty Products presented to its investors.

Calumet, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of specialty branded products and renewable fuels, operating in the specialty chemicals and renewable energy sectors across North America. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is known for its integrated specialties business and cost-efficient operations.

In the third quarter of 2025, Calumet reported a significant turnaround with a net income of $313.4 million, translating to a basic income per common share of $3.61. This is a notable improvement from the net loss of $100.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also achieved an Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes of $92.5 million, reflecting strong operational performance and cost management.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a $61 million reduction in operating costs year-over-year, driven by company-wide cost reduction initiatives. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment reported record production and strong margins, contributing to an Adjusted EBITDA of $80.2 million, up from $50.7 million in the previous year. Meanwhile, the Montana Renewables segment is on track to significantly increase its SAF production by the second quarter of 2026, with approximately 100 million gallons of SAF already committed or under contract.

Despite the positive financial performance, Calumet announced a restatement of its financial results for the first half of 2025 due to a misclassification in cash flow statements. This adjustment is expected to result in an $80 million upward revision in operating cash flows.

Looking ahead, Calumet’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, particularly with the planned expansion of the Montana Renewables segment. The company is poised to capitalize on strong market demand for its specialty products and renewable fuels, while continuing to focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

