Calumet Announces Retirement of Key Board Members

On March 17, 2025, James S. Carter and Daniel L. Sheets informed the Board of Directors of Calumet, Inc. of their decisions to retire and not seek re-election at the end of their terms, which conclude at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Their retirements are not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

YTD Price Performance: -39.47%

Average Trading Volume: 1,345,311

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.04B

