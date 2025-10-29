California Water Service Declares Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from California Water Service ( (CWT) ) is now available.

On October 29, 2025, California Water Service Group announced the declaration of its 323rd consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend will be payable on November 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 10, 2025. This consistent dividend declaration underscores the company’s stable financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CWT is a Neutral.

California Water Service’s strong earnings performance and strategic initiatives are the most significant factors driving its score. While financial stability and valuation are solid, cash flow issues and regulatory challenges present risks. The technical analysis suggests a neutral market sentiment.

More about California Water Service

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities such as California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. These companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater services to over 2.1 million people across California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘CWT.’

Average Trading Volume: 338,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.94B

