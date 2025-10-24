Calidi Biotherapeutics Forms New Advisory Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Calidi Biotherapeutics ( (CLDI) ).

On October 22, 2025, Calidi Biotherapeutics announced the formation of a new scientific advisory board aimed at advancing its RedTail platform and progressing CLD-401 into clinical trials. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the biotechnology industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLDI) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Calidi Biotherapeutics stock, see the CLDI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLDI is a Underperform.

Calidi Biotherapeutics’ overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges, typical of a developing biotech company. While corporate events bring positive leadership changes and strategic advancements, the company’s lack of revenue, high leverage, and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on its score.

Average Trading Volume: 504,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.05M

