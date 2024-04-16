Caledonia Mining: BlackRock Adjusts Stake

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced a significant shareholder update, reporting that BlackRock, Inc. has crossed a threshold for notification, thus altering its stake in the company. As of April 12, 2024, BlackRock’s total voting rights in Caledonia have reached 4.76%, marking a noticeable change in shareholding. This development is expected to attract the attention of current and potential investors, reflecting a shift in the investment landscape for Caledonia.

