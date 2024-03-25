Caledonia Mining Announces BlackRock’s Shareholding Change

Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has released an update.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has announced a significant shareholder update, revealing that BlackRock, Inc. crossed a notable threshold for shareholding changes on March 21, 2024. The move by BlackRock, a major investment firm based in Wilmington, DE, USA, reflects a shift in the company’s investment in Caledonia, a detail that could interest investors in the mining sector.

