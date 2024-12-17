CAF Strengthens Governance with New Committee Appointment

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (ES:CAF) has released an update.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has appointed Ms. Carmen Allo Pérez to its Appointments and Remunerations Committee, enhancing the company’s governance structure. She will maintain her role on the Audit Committee, reinforcing her influence in CAF’s strategic decision-making processes.

