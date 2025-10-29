Caesars Entertainment Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Caesars Entertainment Inc ( (CZR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Caesars Entertainment Inc presented to its investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc., a leading casino-entertainment company in the United States, offers a diverse range of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services, with operations under renowned brand names such as Caesars, Harrah’s, and Horseshoe. The company is also a significant player in the mobile and online gaming and sports betting sectors.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Caesars Entertainment reported steady net revenues of $2.9 billion, matching the previous year’s figures. However, the company faced a net loss of $55 million, a significant increase from the $9 million loss reported in the same period last year. The company’s performance was mixed across different segments, with regional operations showing growth while the Las Vegas segment experienced a decline.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in same-store Adjusted EBITDA to $884 million from $996 million in the prior year. The Las Vegas segment saw a decline in both net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, attributed to lower visitation and poor table games hold. Conversely, the regional segment experienced growth in both net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by consistent operating trends and successful capital projects. The Caesars Digital segment showed strong volume growth, although its Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower sports hold.

Despite the challenges, Caesars Entertainment remains optimistic about the future. The company anticipates improved performance in the fourth quarter, driven by stronger occupancy rates in Las Vegas, continued momentum in the digital segment, and stable trends in regional operations. Management’s focus on capital projects and strategic initiatives is expected to support long-term growth and value creation.

