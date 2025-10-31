Cadoux Limited Advances HPA and Rare Earth Projects Amid Strong Market Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FYI Resources Limited ( (AU:CCM) ) has issued an update.

Cadoux Limited has made significant progress in its HPA project and Minhub rare earths project during the quarter ending September 2025. The company is advancing its HPA project through technical advancements and customer engagement, aiming to become a key supplier in the global energy transition and digital economy. The Minhub project, in which Cadoux holds a 50% stake, is progressing with feasibility studies and innovative extraction techniques. These developments position Cadoux to capture market share in the HPA sector, characterized by strong demand and limited supply, and to support the global shift towards renewable energy.

More about FYI Resources Limited

Cadoux Limited is an emerging critical minerals producer focusing on High Purity Alumina (HPA) and rare earths. The company is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for HPA, which is essential in clean energy and high-tech sectors, by leveraging its scalable production technologies and secure feedstock supply.

Average Trading Volume: 229,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.14M

See more data about CCM stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

