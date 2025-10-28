Cadogan Energy Solutions Announces Director Shareholding Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cadogan Petroleum ( (GB:CAD) ) has shared an update.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc announced that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has terminated a financial agreement involving collateral over 10,200,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.0365 each. Following this transaction, Mr. Meeus retains 15,823,000 shares, representing 6.3% of the company. This move may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests as it reflects changes in shareholding by a key company figure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CAD) stock is a Hold with a £3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cadogan Petroleum stock, see the GB:CAD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CAD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CAD is a Neutral.

Cadogan Petroleum’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance and unattractive valuation. Despite some operational efficiency and a stable balance sheet, the company’s inability to generate positive net income and free cash flow is a significant concern. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, but the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Cadogan Petroleum

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc is an independent energy company operating in the exploration and production sector. It holds an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine and a gas exploration license in Italy. The company is also planning to start electricity production in Ukraine by the end of 2025, with a focus on providing diversified energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

Average Trading Volume: 56,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £9.17M

